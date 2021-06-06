Jenison cellphone store broken into overnight

JENISON, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office was called to a cellphone store break-in early Sunday morning.

Deputies were called to the Verizon Wireless store at the corner of Cottonwood Drive and Baldwin Street around 2:30 a.m. They said they found the front window of the store smashed in.

A witness to the incident alleges that three to four subjects exited the store at some point and left in a red vehicle. The vehicle was last seen driving eastbound on Baldwin Street from Cottonwood Drive.

It’s unclear if the suspects got away with any items.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office 616.738.4000, Ottawa County Central Dispatch 800.249.0911 or Silent Observer 1-877.88.SILENT.