GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ottawa County adult foster care home cited for neglecting a resident who was left outside to die will remain open, at least for now.

The state Bureau of Community and Health Systems has recommended shutting down the American House Senior Living Jenison Cherrywood home over the Oct. 14 death of 83-year-old Calvin Powers.

But a spokesperson for the state agency that regulates adult foster care homes says the home has appealed and will have a chance to argue against the closing at a hearing.

Powers had walked out of the locked facility, unnoticed, and lay outside for more than seven hours in the cold and rain before his body was found.

A state report shows that staff members admitted not checking on his room every two hours as required.

The state wrote that Powers’ “protection and safety was not attended to and likely led to his demise.”

He had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and had suffered delusions and hallucinations.

The death was the second in a little more than a year involving a resident who walked away unnoticed from an American House adult foster care home. The other was in Kentwood.

There’s no date set for the state hearing.

Also, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says it has completed its investigation into Powers’ death and the prosecutor’s office has not authorized criminal charges.

“Sheriff’s Office detectives have also consulted with the Healthcare Fraud division of the Attorney General’s Office and my understanding is that they will not be pursuing this case further,” Capt. Jacob Sparks wrote in an email.