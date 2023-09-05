ALLENDALE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A crash left a Jeep rolled over onto its roof in Allendale Township Tuesday, according to deputies.

A 22-year-old Allendale man was driving a white Infiniti west on Lake Michigan Drive was doing a Michigan U-turn to head back east near Library Lane. He pulled out in front of a white Jeep driven by a 20-year-old Jenison woman, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

The Jeep rolled over onto its roof, deputies said. The woman had minor injuries and was checked by first responders but decided to go to the hospital on her own. The man was not injured in the crash, deputies said.

Eastbound Lake Michigan Drive was blocked for over an hour after the crash. It is still being investigated by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.