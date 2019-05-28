Nicklaus-designed American Dunes to open in 2020 Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Grand Haven Golf Club. (May 27, 2019) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 2016 file — Patriot Golf Day at the Grand Haven Golf Club, raising funds for the Folds of Honor scholarship foundation. [ + - ] Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 11 Jun 1996: Jack Nicklaus gives a few pointers to Tiger Woods (right) during the practice round of the U.S. Open at Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. (J.D. Cuban/ ALLSPORT ) [ + - ] Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 16 Jun 1996: Jack Nicklaus putts the ball on the 18th green during the final round of the U. S Open at the Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. (J.D. Cuban/ ALLSPORT ) [ + - ] Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 12 Jul 1997: Jack Nicklaus plans his play from the rough during the Ford Senior Players Championship at TPC at Michigan in Dearborn, Michigan. (Matthew Stockman / Allsport ) [ + - ] Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 10 Jul 1998: Jack Nicklaus in action during the Ford Senior Players Championship at TPC of Michigan in Dearborn, Michigan. (Andy Lyons/ Allsport ) [ + - ] Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 12 Jul 1998: Jack Nicklaus in action during the Ford Senior Players Championship at TPC of Michigan in Dearborn, Michigan. (Matthew Stockman/ Allsport ) [ + - ] Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Major Dan Rooney helps announce the $2 million donation Budweiser made to The Folds of Honor Foundation at Yankee Stadium on October 5, 2011 in New York City. (Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Budweiser) [ + - ] Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Reggie Jackson (L) and Major Dan Rooney help announce the $2 million donation Budweiser made to The Folds of Honor Foundation at Yankee Stadium on October 5, 2011 in New York City. (Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Budweiser) [ + - ] Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Major Dan Rooney, Folds of Honor Foundation and country music star Craig Morgan announce Budweiser's $3 Million donation to Folds of Honor on July 4, 2014 in Jersey City, New Jersey. ( Noam Galai /Getty Images for Budweiser) [ + - ] Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Major Dan Rooney (R) accepts the Williams Richardson award from Jeff Babineau during the 40th annual Golf Writers Association of America spring dinner and award ceremony on April 4, 2012 in Augusta, Georgia. (Scott Halleran /Getty Images) [ + - ] Video

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The old Grand Haven Golf Club is getting a redesign backed by golfing legend Jack Nicklaus.

With work already happening, the goal is to open the renamed American Dunes Golf Club on Memorial Day 2020.

It was the brainchild of Maj. Dan Rooney, a professional golfer, veteran of the U.S. Air Force Reserve and the creator of the Folds of Honor scholarship program for family members of slain or wounded service members. Rooney brought Nicklaus and his Nicklaus Design on board.

American Dunes is meant to be a "tribute to the men and women of our military" and a "safe haven for veterans who find rehabilitation through the recreation of the game," Rooney said in a Monday statement. It will also raise money for Folds of Honor.

A release said that with its sandy soil and topography, the golf course along Lincoln Street near Lakeshore Avenue south of Grand Haven is a prime site.

"It had magnificent trees that had grown up over time, but is that really what this golf course is or should be with the dunes off the lake?" Nicklaus stated. "What we are trying to do is create a golf course that will open up that feeling of coming off Lake Michigan, having the dunes, and then incorporating that into some of the inland areas that have the beautiful trees. The combination of the two—being able to play through and around exposed dunes as well as tree-lined holes in some places—really creates a golf course that is rather unique."

The redesign is being funded by 18 hole sponsors and a small group of investors; the release did not list those people. Nicklaus and Nicklaus Design, which have been involved in other veteran courses, donated their services.

American Dunes will be the fifth Nicklaus Designs course in Michigan. The others are Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor, TPC of Michigan and Wabeek in metro Detroit and Grand Traverse Resort near Traverse City.

Grand Haven-area neighbors expect the redesign will help an area that already relies heavily on tourism, drawing golfers from around the state.

"That can only help us here living right next to it. Our values will go up, I believe," neighbor Derk Vokal said. "This is going to only help everybody."

The Grand Haven Golf Club opened in 1965. Rooney's father Dr. John Rooney bought it in 1998.