HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Last-minute preparations are underway in Holland this week as staffers and volunteers get ready for the 94th annual Tulip Time, which begins Saturday.

“Tulip Time is the celebration of tulips, Dutch heritage and our community today,” the festival’s executive director Gwen Auwerda said Tuesday. “Most of those tulips do come directly from the Netherlands annually, so they get planted fresh every year.”

More than 4.5 million tulips will line the streets and parks of downtown Holland. The festival typically attracts 500,000 visitors to the lakeshore community over the nine-day period.

“In 2018, we did an economic impact study and found that the impact of the festival is $48 million,” Auwerda said. “That’s new money comes into the community because Tulip Time exists. So it’s restaurants, bars, stores, hotels, all of it. And that’s really a great impact driver to the community.”

Crews are installing portable restrooms, parking signs and directions and the festivals carnivals this week.

Locals, like Carrie Willink, are getting ready to rent out their home as an Airbnb during this two-week period.

“During Tulip Time is the only time that you can really do it without getting more permission from Holland,” Willink said. “They are all about it, to bring more guest in.”

The city of Holland’s dwelling ordinance states residents can Airbnb their homes during Tulip Time without the need for an inspection or certificate.