CONKLIN, Mich. (WOOD) — The world’s shortest St. Patrick’s Day parade for 2022 is in the books. But it almost went without music this morning until a local group answered the call for help.

The Conklin, Michigan, St. Patrick’s Day parade only lasts a quarter-mile, starting at the intersection of Main Street and Miller and ending at Conklin Bar, not even a block down. It lasts a whole five minutes, from 10:55 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Hundreds of people of all ages came up for this year’s parade from all over West Michigan to participate in the annual tradition that dates back to 1989.

Bobbi Sabine of Tiki O’Riley Irish Orchestra in Conklin, Michigan’s St. Patrick’s Day parade. (March 17, 2022)

On Wednesday, the bar sent a frantic call for musicians after a last-minute cancellation. But Tiki O’Riley Irish Orchestra saved the day, providing music for the event.

“We weren’t planning on coming — still a little COVID paranoid — but when Mark needed help, these people have appreciated his support over all the years, and we were really happy to step up and make some music for the parade,” said Bobbi Sabine of the Tiki O’Riley Irish Orchestra.

The festivities continued Thursday night at Conklin bar.