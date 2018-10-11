Investigators ID cause of fiery crash near Zeeland

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A pickup truck is fully engulfed in flames following a two-vehicle crash in Holland Township Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. (Jenn Lanphear via Twitter)

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ottawa County deputy says a driver who turned in front of another vehicle sparked a fiery crash near Zeeland.

It happened Wednesday morning near 96th Avenue and Riley Street in Holland Township, north of Zeeland.

Sgt. Mike VandenBosch with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that one driver turned left in front of another driver.

A pickup truck was fully engulfed in flames when authorities arrived, dispatchers said.

No roads were closed, but dispatchers encouraged drivers to avoid the area and seek an alternative route while crews worked to clear the scene.

No one was seriously injured in the crash, according to VandenBosch.