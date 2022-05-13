GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — At least two people were injured in a crash on Lake Michigan Drive southeast of Grand Haven Friday.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Lake Michigan Drive at 144th Avenue in Grand Haven Township.

The circumstances leading up to the two-car crash are not yet known. The conditions of the two people injured were not immediately released.

Lake Michigan Drive was shut down in both directions while emergency responders were on the scene. It reopened about two hours after the crash.