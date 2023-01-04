HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland is the place to be if you want to get some fresh veggies in the middle of winter.

The Holland Farmers Market Indoor Market is returning to the Holland Civic Center Saturday. More than 20 vendors will be participating in the market throughout the season, providing a wide range of fresh produce, specialty foods and drinks.

Organizers says it’s a good way to shop local while getting a fresh fix from the greenhouse.

“It’s really nice to be able to eat fresh and healthy and local in the middle of winter, which people don’t expect to do,” Kara de Alvare, the marketing coordinator for Holland Farmers Market, said. “You’re still going to find things like fresh greens and root vegetables like potatoes and carrots, and even apples, and then a wide variety of the specialty foods that people have come to expect: so bread and baked goods, meat, eggs, maple syrup, honey. We even have dog biscuits and Greek food, so a wide variety of … high quality products that people have come to expect from the market.”

This year’s vendors are:

Bodhi Tree Juice Co

Brewt’s

Crane Dance Farm, LLC

Eighth Day Farm

Flagels Sugar House

Greek to Go

Haochi US LLC

JEM Macarons

Lemonjello’s Coffee

Linkland Snack Foods

Marzec Chocolates

Mud Lake Farm

Mycophile’s Garden

Oh So Cheesy

Pups Barkery

Reid’s Gourmet

Shady Side Farm

Skinner Homestead Acres

The Beard & The Gal

The Great Bread Company

The Knot Spot

Visser Farms LLC

The indoor farmers market is open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Holland Civic Center. It will then continue the first and third Saturdays of each month through February, March and April.

More information can be found on the Holland Farmers Market Facebook page.