Increased vaccine eligibility has counties budgeting supply with demand

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Everyone 16 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Michigan. Depending on where you live, you may not be able to make an appointment right away.

Supply still has to catch up. In places like Ottawa County, it is making sure those who were eligible before today are the priority.

The Ottawa County Department of Public Health says that just about 3/4 of people 50+ with underlying health conditions have been vaccinated in the county.

They are getting a little over 5,000 doses every week, but the focus is still on those who have chronic health conditions and have not been able to get a shot yet. Because of that, those in the younger age ranges will likely have to wait.

“It is a fine balance that we need to [gauge] here because while we have groups who are at higher risk for severe complications. We also have groups who may be spreading the infection more,” said Kristina Wieghmink from the Ottawa County Department of Public Health. “So, we also want to make sure we put attention to that. But really our goal here in public health is to reduce death and hospitalizations.”

She says people should continue signing up for the vaccine because they will eventually get a call once the earlier phases are accommodated.