In need of repairs, Smith’s Bridge closes Friday

FERRYSBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — Smith’s Bridge in Ferrysburg shut down at noon Friday due to safety concerns.

Drivers are advised to detour along VanWangoner Road via 168th and 174th avenues.

The bridge will still be open to bike and pedestrian traffic.

Built in 1972, some 6,000 cars pass over Smith’s Bridge each day. In 2016, an inspection found that some beams were failing and need to be replaced.

Ferrysburg City Manager Craig Bessinger told 24 Hour News 8 earlier this week that it will take around $13 million to replace the bad beams. The city is working to find grants to pay for it, but hasn’t been successful yet.

The closing will be an inconvenience to travelers, but the real problem is for the Ferrysburg and Spring Lake fire departments, which will have to take extra time to get around.