People attend at Patmos Library Board of Trustees meeting on Aug. 8, 2022.

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan library board has voted to put a millage back on the November ballot after voters turned it down over LGBTQ books.

The Patmos Library Board of Trustees voted unanimously during its Monday meeting.

On Aug. 2, voters rejected the millage for the Jamestown Township library, putting it in danger of closing.

Many residents who voted against the millage did so because the library offers books that cover LGBTQ issues. Larry Walton, the library’s Board of Trustee’s president, told News 8 only 90 titles are related to LGBTQ issues out of 67,000.

That’s .001% of the library’s book offerings.