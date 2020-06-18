Closings & Delays
Illinois teen sentenced in cellphone store robbery

Ottawa County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Tamar Nobles booking photo

A Sept. 5, 2019 booking photo of Tamar Nobles. (Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office)

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A teenager from Illinois was sentenced Thursday to jail for breaking into a Holland Township cellphone store.

Tamar Nobles was sentenced to 270 days with four days served. Earlier this year, he pleaded guilty to breaking and entering with intent.

He was one of four teens, all from Illinois, who were arrested in connection to a robbery at the Sprint store on Douglas Avenue and W. Lakewood Boulevard on Sept. 3, 2019.

One of his co-defendants, Jaylynn Powell, was sentenced to 330 days in the Ottawa County Jail in January.

Another co-defendant, Charles Lipsey, was sentenced to a year in jail in February.

The fourth defendant, Marcus Phillip McNulty of Dixmor, Illinois, was sentenced to a year in jail in April.

