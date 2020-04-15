Illinois man sentenced in cellphone store robbery

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — An Illinois man was sentenced Monday to a year in jail for breaking into a Holland Township cellphone store.

Marcus Phillip McNulty of Dixmor, Illinois, has already served 202 days in jail.

In January, he pleaded guilty to breaking and entering with intent.

He was one of four teens, all from Illinois, who were arrested in connection to a robbery at the Sprint store on Douglas Avenue and W. Lakewood Boulevard on Sept. 3, 2019.

One of his co-defendants, Jaylynn Powell, was sentenced to 330 days in the Ottawa County Jail in January.

Another co-defendant, Charles Lipsey, was sentenced to a year in jail in February.

The fourth defendant, Tamar Nobles, also pleaded to breaking and entering with intent in January. He is set to be sentenced in June.