Illinois man pleads guilty in cellphone store robbery

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — An Illinois man pleaded guilty to breaking into a Holland Township cellphone store.

Marcus Phillip McNulty of Dixmor, Illinois pleaded guilty Tuesday to breaking and entering with intent.

He was one of four teens, all from Illinois, who were arrested in connection to a robbery at the Sprint store on Douglas Avenue and W. Lakewood Boulevard on Sept. 3, 2019.

McNulty’s sentencing is set for March. 9.

One of his co-defendants, Jaylynn Powell, was sentenced to 330 days in the Ottawa County Jail earlier this month.

Two other co-defendants, Charles Lipsey and Tamar Nobles also pleaded guilty and are set to be sentenced in February.