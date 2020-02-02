Ice fishing tournament held in Marne

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Dozens of fisherman braved the cold and blustery snow Saturday to compete in the 2020 Marne Ice Fishing Tournament on Cranberry Lake at the Marne Conservation Club.

Fishfinders , augers, fishing poles, tip-ups and shanties were necessities for the avid ice fisherman.

Their target was large amounts of panfish like Crappie and Blue Gills, competing for most total weight split between teams of two. Another goal, any fish large enough to catch the judges by surprise.

Kyser Weih has been ice fishing for three years. The surprise of the catch is what keeps him coming back for more.

“It just, gets ya going, and it’s cool with ice fishing cause you never know what’s down there. You don’t know what’s gonna be on the end of your rod before you get it to the hole so it’s pretty exhilarating,” Weih said. “For first time fisherman I would recommend joining a Facebook group and asking for tips. Safety is key and most advice is free.”



The fisherman tandem with the heaviest haul of 11-pounds-nine-ounces was awarded $130. The largest fish caught, a 32-inch-Northern-Pike, took home the prize for largest fish.