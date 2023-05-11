HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — If you were in Holland Thursday, you might have seen people wearing wooden clogs and holding brooms for the annual Kinderparade.

Hundreds of spectators lined the streets of downtown Holland to try and catch a glimpse of the marching bands, dancers and people in traditional Dutch costumes.

Janna Buttimer and her children were folk dancing in the parade. She has been dancing since high school and taught many people how to folk dance.

“It just makes me a proud little mom to see all my kids dance and the kids that I teach dance too. So it’s a lot of fun,” Buttimer said.

Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist was in the parade, which was sponsored by Gentex. Gilchrist said he was honored to be in this year’s parade enjoyed talking with people there.

“This is a point of pride not just for Holland, not just for Ottawa County, for Michigan, this is an international event,” Gilchrist said.

Tulip Time’s next parade, Volksparade, will be Saturday in Holland. It starts at 2 p.m.