Hundreds line street for Labor Day Truck Parade in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The Holland/Zeeland Labor Day Truck Parade returned Monday after it was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Seventy semi-trucks and cars started at the Herman Miller Plant in Zeeland before heading to downtown Holland.

The parade ended at the Civic Center.

Hundreds of people lined the streets to watch the Labor Day Truck Parade.

The Labor Day Truck Parade went through downtown and ended at the Civic Center.

Hundreds of people lined the streets to watch.

There was also face painting, ice cream and balloon animals.

Organizers say the parade is all about honoring those in the truck industry and how their work helps our community thrive.