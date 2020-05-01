Hundreds laid off at Fruitport-area plant due to coronavirus closures

ZEELAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A Zeeland-based automotive supplier has started to lay off employees due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gentex Corporation said on Thursday they began involuntary layoffs. In an email to News 8, the company said the layoffs were necessary to match the size of its operations due to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order and the economic impact of the pandemic.