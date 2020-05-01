Hundreds laid off at Fruitport-area plant due to coronavirus closures

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Southfield-based business has laid off hundreds of people at a West Michigan plant.
Busche Performance Group laid off 362 workers at its Busche Aluminum Technologies plant just south of Fruitport.
Busche also laid off 89 workers at its facility in Southfield.
The layoffs happened March 20 in response to closures meant to help slow the spread of coronavirus, paperwork filed with the state says. The company indicated it hopes to bring workers back once the economy gets moving again.