HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Hundreds gathered at the Holland Civic Center for the annual Holland Zeeland Labor Day Truck Parade on Monday.

It started at 9:15 a.m. in Zeeland, where more than 75 trucks started their journey to Holland. There were all kinds of trucks, including semi-trucks, garbage trucks, ambulances and more.

When the truck drivers and their trucks arrived, they let out a honk for the crowd that filled the intersection of 8th Street and Pine Avenue. Once the parade was over, kids were able to hop into some of the trucks and have a look around. There was also free ice cream.

Organizers said this event was about giving back to workers and employers not only in Zeeland and Holland but all throughout Michigan.

“It’s really important on Labor Day to support our workforce and our employers, so I’m so excited that so many people have come out and gave a few hours of their Labor Day morning, to show how much they appreciate the workforce and employers of West Michigan,” Shannon Yanek, the parade coordinator, said.

Yanek added that she hopes the event keeps growing each year.