Hundreds gather for Grand Haven cardboard sled race

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Hundreds gathered Saturday for the cardboard sled race at Grand Haven’s Winterfest.

Sleds of all shapes and sizes made of cardboard, held together by duct tape, went flying down Mulligan’s Hollow hoping to claim the prize of the fastest sled.

“I think it’s just the draw of doing something you can’t do on a regular basis, and it’s so much fun,” said Melissa Heyer, cardboard sled race coordinator. “They come in flying faster than a speeding unicorn, colliding and crashing to the roar of hundreds. It’s like ping-pong sometimes. It’s hilarious and its fun.”

The hugeness of the hill demands respect. Some sleds simply don’t have what it takes, which is why the real challenge it seems is making it down in one piece.

“You got to make it down to go on, so it is pretty competitive, but it’s all about fun,” said Brooks Wheeler, a sled maker.