‘Human angels’ save caged dog left at Ottawa Co. park

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Visitors to a park near Coopersville made a surprise discovery inside a port-a-potty Monday: a dog abandoned inside a zip-tied crate.

Harbor Humane Society says “some human angels” found the dog inside the restroom at Polkton Township Sheridan Park Monday morning, alone and cold with no access to food or water.

The animal shelter says the people who discovered the dog cut the zip ties loose and safely transported him to their facility in Olive Township.

“Reportedly, many thank you kisses ensued… as does with most dogs who have, literally, had their lives saved,” Harbor Humane Society posted on Facebook.

Harbor Humane Society has dubbed the dog “Jon” and say he’s “already stolen the hearts of everyone here.”

Jon will be held for evaluation for at least a week before he will be available for adoption.

Harbor Humane Society Development Director Jennifer Nuernberg says the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control unit has been notified of the case.

“We are a resource for our community and we are all in this together. This kind of action should not ever be a resort,” Harbor Humane stated, encouraging struggling owners to call the shelter at 616.399.2119 for help.

Anyone who would like to donate to help homeless, abused, injured or abandoned animals like Jon is encouraged to visit Harbor Humane Society’s website at harborhumane.org/donate/.