Hudsonville woman arrested for harassing sea turtles

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A Hudsonville woman is facing charges in Florida after allegedly stomping on a sea turtle nest.

Miami Dade police tell 24 Hour News 8 that Yaqun Lu, 41, was seen using a wooden stick to poke at a sea turtle nest on Miami beach. She then started stomping on the nest with her bare feet, police say.

The nest is in a closed area surrounded with stakes and yellow tape with a “do not disturb” sign displayed.

Sea turtles are considered endangered and are federally protected. Additionally, Florida state law prohibits hurting or harassing sea turtles, their nests and hatchlings.

Fortunately, police say it appears the eggs were not damaged.

Lu was jailed on a charge of molesting or harassing marine turtles or their eggs. A judge set her bond at $5,000.