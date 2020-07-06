Live Now
Hudsonville: Water customers do not owe $3,000

Ottawa County

by: WOODTV.com staff

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Hudsonville is warning water customers that they are going to see an alarmingly high number when they open their bill — and it is wrong.

In a Monday Facebook post, the city explained that every single water bill was printed with the same amount owed by a large downtown account, which means all of them will say $3,000 is due.

The city assures customers they don’t have to pay that. Correct bills will be printed and mailed out.

The bad bill can be thrown away.

The city did not specify the actual owner of the large downtown account.

