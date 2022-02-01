Hudsonville toddler calls 911 on old Apple watch after bedtime

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A bungled bedtime turned into a shock and a big laugh — and a lesson from a West Michigan couple to other busy parents of toddlers — when a 7-year-old accidently called 911.

Former News 8 anchor and reporter Leon Hendrix and his wife Andrea Hendrix are expecting baby no. 3 this month. That’s three boys in three and a half years: They have their hands full.

It was 9 p.m. on Monday. Andrea Hendrix, who works from home, was on the clock in the basement. Her husband was relaxing on the phone with his sister. The boys had been tucked into their beds in their newly shared bedroom.

If you follow Leon Hendrix on Facebook, you already know his 3-year-old son Landon loves Mickey Mouse. Landon was playing with an old Mickey Mouse-themed Apple watch.

“That was one of the original series watches, I was like, ‘I haven’t used it in years, it’s probably not connected to a phone, what’s the harm in him looking at the Mickey Apple watch?'” Andrea Hendrix said.

Inside the room was a baby monitor that records when it senses sound.

“I was listening, and I was like, ‘Wait is that someone else talking?'” she said.

That’s when they realized their son had called 911.

“When we realized this happened, we were freaking out,” Leon Hendrix said.

“The kids are on the Apple Watch calling 911 and he’s like, ‘Oh no,'” Andrea Hendrix said. “When it was happening, I was like freaking out. Obviously because I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t believe he called 911.’ And I was like, ‘How long this has been going on for and are they on their way here?'”

The call times out to almost seven minutes long.

“We edited out the part where I charge into room in my underwear,” laughed Leon Hendrix. “The old newsman in me, the first thing you go to is, ‘Did we get that on video or was that recorded?'”

The day after the call, Landon still has the watch with Mickey on it. But now, it’s in airplane mode. The parents say they won’t let their boys place with the watch unattended again.

It’s definitely one for the baby book. The parents say they are grateful for the 911 dispatchers.

“We do sincerely apologize for making this mistake and taking their time, we couldn’t be more grateful for the dispatchers and what they do,” said Leon Hendrix.

He put the video on Facebook and it’s been making the rounds. He did hear from the dispatcher, who said she loved seeing the boys as they waved goodbye at the Apple watch during the call.

It serves as a good reminder: Devices like phones and smart watches you no longer can use can still have the capability to call 911.