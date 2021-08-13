Hudsonville student crowned Miss Michigan Teen USA

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The newly crowned Miss Michigan Teen USA is from West Michigan.

Jada Moylan, 17, is a senior at Hudsonville High School. She was crowned last weekend in Port Huron.

This was only her second pageant.

Moylan now holds the same title her mother Sara held 22 years ago.

News 8 spoke with Jada about her platform which is all about empowering girls.

She created a movement called “Girls Can.” She says it is an anti-bullying safe space for girls to feel vulnerable.

“It is so empowering. I’m so grateful I made it because it helps me out on a daily basis, let alone help all these other girls. It almost has a thousand girls following which is so crazy because I created it like four months ago. It is one of my proudest accomplishments,” said Moylan.

Moylan will compete for Miss Teen USA in November.