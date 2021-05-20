Hudsonville student chosen as finalist in Doodle for Google competition

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A local high school senior is being highlighted in a national competition for the artwork she submitted in the Doodle for Google contest.

Magdelyn Marchinewicz is a senior at Hudsonville High School and is also part of Careerline Tech Center’s Graphic Design program. Marchinkewicz beat out over 45,000 entries to win the top spot for the state of Michigan.

“I remember the day that at the tech center where I hit that submit button and I definitely am like, I’m definitely not going to win,” Marchinkewicz said. “And now that I’m the Michigan winner, it’s just insane. I’m even thankful to be at this level right now.”

This year the competition prompt was ‘I am strong because.’ Marchinewicz said she chose to draw people standing together because the pandemic has made us realize it’s hard being apart.

“The specific people I chose were essential workers during the pandemic because I know how much work they put into trying to make it as normal as possible and trying to create a new normal for us. So, I wanted to honor them in my doodle.”

The national winner will get a $30,000 college scholarship and a $50,000 tech package for their school or local nonprofit. There will also be four national finalists who will get a $5,000 college scholarship, Google hardware and swag as well as have their doodles featured on the Doodle for Google gallery.

Marchinkewicz said she’s just happy to be in the finals, but if she does win a prize, she plans to use the money to pay for school at Cornerstone University.

The winners will be announced on May 24.