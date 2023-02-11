HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A Hudsonville thrift shop is generating a lot of buzz after a sweater seen on a popular TV series was brought to their store.

Grant Me Hope Thrift Store on Balsam Drive has struggled with foot traffic in its year and a half of being open. It now has newfound attention, however, after a customer posted about a sweater she found in the store on Facebook.

“It really just started from our customer having that ability to say this looks really similar to something I just saw on TV the other day and then it immediately blew up,” said Ashleigh O’Donnell, Grant Me Hope Thrift Store manager.

The sweater is a replica of one worn by Kitty Forman in “That ’70s Show” and “That ’90s Show.” Since it was posted in the Weird and Wonderful Secondhand Finds Facebook group, which has nearly three million members, the thrift store find has gone international.

“I have received messages from people in Australia, Netherlands, Canada,” O’Donnell said.

Shoppers in West Michigan have also flocked to the thrift store.

“I love ‘That ’70s Show,'” said Michelle Kitler, a local shopper. “I work a mile away from here. So, I was like no way I have to go get it.”

O’Donnell said the sweater isn’t intended to be a cash cow, but they’re grateful that it’s put their true mission in the spotlight, which is funding introductory videos for children in foster care.

“That way potential adoptive parents get to know these kids more and hopefully get them adopted before they age out,” O’Donnell said.

Supporters of Grant Me Hope Thrift are in awe about the reaction the store has seen.

“I feel like this is very beneficial that they have gained this spotlight and I’ve read some of the comments on there and they’re so positive about this place,” said Kaylee Zeerip, a local shopper.

Shoppers that visited the store on Saturday said that they hope they’re the one that gets to take home “Kitty’s sweater”.

Due to demand, Grant Me Hope Thrift Store will hold a drawing for the sweater on Monday at noon. The winner must be present at the store at the time of the drawing.