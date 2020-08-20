Hudsonville, Jenison return with half days due to heat

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Hudsonville Public Schools and Jenison Public Schools have made changes and will have half days the first two days returning to school.

Hudsonville Superintendent Dr. VanderJagt sent a letter to parents saying the district is being mindful of the high temperatures some buildings could reach since face masks are required and not all buildings have air conditioning.

Secondary buildings will dismiss students at 11:15 a.m. Elementary buildings will dismiss students at 12:15 p.m.

The district says it will continue monitoring the forecast and will notify parents of Wednesday’s plans over the weekend or early next week.

Families enrolled in Eagles Nest will still be provided after-school care. More information will be sent to those families.

Early Childhood Special Education programs will go as planned on Monday and Tuesday.

Jenison schools will also have half days when they return Tuesday and Wednesday due to heat conditions. Secondary buildings will be dismissed at 11 a.m. Elementary buildings will be dismissed at 11:50 a.m.

Families in Jenison’s Extended Traditional Educational model will hear from Director Rick Wiersma for more details on the program’s plan.

Families using day care before and after school will hear from Mrs. Chelsey Dornbos in regards to plans for those two days.

Jenison International Academy Drive-Thru Orientation will go as planned on Tuesday.