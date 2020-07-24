Hudsonville Public Schools outsources virtual learning this fall

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Hudsonville Public Schools has announced how the district will handle learning the fall.



HPS will outsource its virtual learning, meaning students who opt to take classes online will get their curriculum from a third-party source.

District officials say as long the area is in Phase 4 of reopening and in-person instruction is allowed, parents will have that option. The other options are online instruction and homeschooling.

If a parent chooses in-person instruction for their kids, there will be precautions put in place to protect against COVID-19, and if a parent chooses to homeschool, they will no longer be a Hudsonville student.

If they want to rejoin, they will be assessed and placed in the appropriate grade.

The district will hold a series of town halls throughout August for people to hear more about each of these options and ask any questions. Those will take place on the dates below:

• Elementary focus (Alward, Bauer, Georgetown, Park) o Tuesday, August 4, from 6:00PM to 7:00PM

• Middle School focus: Tuesday, August 4, from 7:30PM to 8:30PM

• High School focus: Wednesday, August 5, from 6:00PM to 7:00PM

• Elementary focus (Forest Grove, Jamestown Lower, Jamestown Upper, South): Wednesday, August 5, from 7:30PM to 8:30PM

Links to these meetings will be available on Hudsonville Public Schools’ website prior to the start of each meeting.