Hudsonville Public Schools breaks ground on new building

The school district has broken ground for the new 5th and 6th grade building (courtesy Hudsonville Public Schools)

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Hudsonville Public Schools has broken ground on its new building.

The 112,000 square feet building will be for 5th and 6th grade classrooms, and will include “state-of-the-art classroom technology” and a cross country path, the district said in a Tuesday release. It’s expected to be done in the fall of 2023.

“This school building supports the district’s commitment to educational equity across all ages and throughout all geographic locations,” Doug Vanderlagt, the district’s superintendent said in the release.

The building is part of a $140 million bond program passed by voters in 2019. The program will include various other improvements throughout the district, including connecting the high school with the freshman building to add more classrooms.