Hudsonville man wins job as Outback Bowl mascot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man from Hudsonville made a very public push and now he has landed the job he wanted.

Outback Steakhouse tweeted Saturday that Jake Sievers has won the online contest to become the Bloomin’ Onion mascot for the 2020 Outback Bowl.

Hey, @JakeTheRake! You got the job! 🎉



Getting 7k retweets is quite a feat and we know it wasn't easy. You know what else isn't easy? Tweeting at us every day this year. We like your commitment! Can't wait to see you on the sidelines wearing those golden petals! pic.twitter.com/eZH0ZIfG2u — Outback Steakhouse (@Outback) October 12, 2019

Sievers has spent every day of this year tweeting at Outback.

On Saturday, it was made official that he’ll be on the sidelines wearing a “golden petals” costume.

Outback tweeted that Sievers’ 7,000 retweets were what made him worthy of the big job.

Sievers previously told News 8 he was inspired to become the mascot after watching the Outback Bowl with his mom.

“Some people work out, some people run a marathon. My New Year’s resolution: I’m going to be the Bloomin’ Onion. And so then it just started from there,” he told News 8 in September.