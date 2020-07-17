Hudsonville man surprised with welcome home parade

Ottawa County

by: Matt Jaworowski

Posted: / Updated:

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — After nearly nine months in a hospital on the east side of the state, a Hudsonville man was surprised with a special welcome home parade.

Ken Rosloniec was treated at Henry Ford Hospital for more than eight months after undergoing a triple organ transplant. His sister, Kathleen Breen, organized the parade – including family, friends and even a Michigan State Police trooper.

There was also a special guest, a man named Paul Townes from Cedar Springs. He and Rosloniec met at the hospital before undergoing the same procedure.

