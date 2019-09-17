Hudsonville man on Outback Bowl mascot mission

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Hudsonville native is hoping people will help him out on social media to achieve his dream.

Jake Sievers, a Hillsdale College student, wants to the Bloomin’ Onion mascot at the 2020 Outback Bowl. He has tweeted Outbreak every day this year in an attempt to reach his goal.

Now, he says that if he gets 10,000 retweets on a tweet posted Friday, it will happen. As of Tuesday, he was more than halfway there.

I have tweeted at @Outback every day of 2019 because my only goal for this year is to be the Bloomin Onion mascot at the 2020 Outback Bowl.



If this video gets 10,000 retweets, my dream will become a reality. pic.twitter.com/2ez1aLGsFO — Jake Sievers (@JakeTheRake) September 13, 2019

On Tuesday, Sievers told News 8 he was inspired to become the mascot after watching the Outback Bowl with his mom.

“Some people work out, some people run a marathon. My New Year’s resolution: I’m going to be the Bloomin’ Onion. And so then it just started from there,” he said.

He added he’s a fan of the popular Outback appetizer.

“It’s delicious,” he said. “It’s so good.”