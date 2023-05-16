JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Hudsonville man was seriously injured in a Tuesday crash in Jamestown Township, deputies say.

It happened at 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Byron Road and 40th Avenue. A northbound car on 40th Avenue didn’t obey a stop sign, entered the intersection and collided with a car heading east on Byron Road, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said.

The northbound car was forced off the road. After hitting a telephone pole, the driver, a 52-year-old man from Hudsonville, was pinned in his car and had to be freed by Jamestown Township Fire Rescue.

The man was seriously hurt and taken to a local hospital. His name was not released.

The two women in the eastbound car, a 39-year-old driver from Hudsonville and a 66-year-old passenger from Montana, were not hurt.

The intersection was shut down while emergency responders were on scene investigating.