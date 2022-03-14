Hudsonville Ice Cream to give free ice cream for a year to 1 applicant

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Hudsonville Ice Cream is hiring, and to sweeten the deal, it will give away ice cream to people who attend a job fair this weekend.

The job fair is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Hudsonville Ice Cream at 730 Chicago Drive near 120th Avenue in Holland. People can apply, be interviewed and be hired on the spot.

The company is looking to fill 25 posts, including various technician, operator and engineer jobs. The company says it has a pleasant working environment and various benefits and a 401(k) match.

Everyone who fills out an application at the job fair will get a free pint of ice cream. One “golden ticket” winner will get free ice cream for a year.

Employees also regularly get free ice cream.