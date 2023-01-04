HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Hudsonville Ice Cream announced Wednesday that it has appointed its new CEO.

Tina Floyd will start her new role as CEO of the West Michigan ice cream company on Feb. 13. She will take over from co-owner Denny Ellens, who will remain with Hudsonville Ice Cream as a member of the company’s board of directors, according to a Hudsonville Ice Cream news release.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Hudsonville team as it enters another year of tremendous growth,” Floyd said in a news release. “This is a family-owned organization that values its people, the community it calls home, and the proprietary process they have developed that produces some of the best-tasting ice cream on the market. I look forward to working collaboratively with this exceptional team to build towards an even brighter future.”

Previously, Floyd worked three decades at the J.M. Smucker Co. in Ohio, where she most recently served as the company’s senior vice president and general manager of consumer foods, the release said.