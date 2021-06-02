Hudsonville holding free June concert series

HUDONSVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Hudsonville will have a free series of concerts this June.

The annual June Concerts on the Green series will take place every Thursday in June, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Veteran’s Park, the West Michigan Tourist Association said in a Wednesday release.

The series it put on by the city of Hudsonville and the Hudsonville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Attendees should bring a lawn chair, and can get food from some food trucks.

The full line up is:

  • June 3: “Hooray for the USA Night” featuring Brena Band
  • June 10: “Western Night” featuring Alan Turner
  • June 17: “Sports Night” featuring Klay N’ The Mud
  • June 24: “Tropical Night” featuring DB and the Dinos

For more information, visit HudsonvilleEvents.com.

