Hudsonville fair thrives despite start of school

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — The Hudsonville Community Fair has always been about kids — from its inception inside the high school gymnasium to this year’s event featuring 4-H competitions, rides and music.

And although nearby Jenison, Unity Christian and Grandville schools have started class for the year, it’s not hurting the annual celebration.

“Lots of kids out here today,” said fair president Lonnie Vis during dollar ride day Tuesday.

Homeschooling mom of five Lynelle was caught a bit off-guard by the crowd.

“We got here today and I was expecting no kids. I was like, ‘Woo hoo! This is a homeschooler’s dream.’ But no, there’s a lot of people here,” she said.

The schools and fairs have a partnership.

“The schools are letting them off for the animal events to show the animals, to come and do their animals,” explained Vis.

Kaylyn Westhouse has been in 4-H Club since she was 10 years old. Next week, she’ll start her senior year at Hudsonville High School. This week, she’s preparing to show her pigs Fran and Frank.

“It’s very nice because some of our friends go to Unity that have to start this week and they just skip the whole week of school because they don’t have time to be with their animals. We have to feed them all the time and get them ready for the shows and stuff,” said Westhouse.

Hudsonville Superintendent Dr. Douglas VanderJagt says the fair is a priority in the community.

Although Hudsonville Public Schools doesn’t kick off its new academic year until next week, VanderJagt told News 8 the district and the fair organizers keep close tabs on how the kids can be a part of both.

Vis says the fair will see about 75,000 visitors this week, whether they’re starting school or enjoying their last few days of summer.

Online:

Hudsonville Community Fair