HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Hudsonville Balloon Days returns to Unity Christian High School grounds for a second year in a row this Friday and Saturday.

“This is a family fun community event. We encourage everyone to come out, bring your lawn chairs, your blankets. Bring some things for the kids to do. People brought kites and frisbees and even bocce ball,” said hot air balloon pilot Derrick Jones.

Over the two-day event, there will be four hot air balloon flights and two balloon glows at sunset Friday and Saturday evening.

Jones, a hot air balloon pilot for more than 25 years, says he and other hot air balloon pilots love to share their sport with the community.

“It is literally a second family. We travel the country. There’s a handful of hot air balloon pilots. There’s about 5,100 of us throughout the country. It’s a very tight-knit community.”

The event is free but there is a suggested $10 donation for parking at Unity Christian.

See the event schedule at Hudsonville Balloon Days Facebook page.