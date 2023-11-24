NEW YORK (WOOD) — As the students of the Jenison High School marching band get ready to head back home to West Michigan, they’re full of new memories of a trip they’ll never experience again in this way, and all the work it took to get to this point.

There are four eighth graders who were part of the color guard for the performance on national television in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, including Kennedy Thompson.

“It’s just amazing to be on this trip. It’s an opportunity that I’ll never have again in my life and it is just so fun and cool that they let me on this trip with the high school,” Kennedy said.

The Jenison High School Marching Band in New York City for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Another student, Keagan Everin, never thought he’d be on this trip either because he was a hockey player. He fell in love with the sport when he was 3 years old, and was playing for the high school team when he suffered his third concussion.

His dad, Scott Everin, is also an assistant coach for the team and said, “that left us with a very tough decision; he would no longer be playing hockey, but if anyone knows Keagan, he didn’t let that stop him.”

Keagan decided to join the band, where he plays in the drumline. He couldn’t have known that decision would land him at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“I’ve overcome so many things to get here and be where we are today, and be a part of this amazing family,” Keagan said.

His dad agrees.

“We could not be more proud of him and his journey. He has always been a kid who sets goals and goes after them, he has never given up. We want to thank each person who has shown Keagan support and love every step of the way,” he said.

The band members spent Thanksgiving on a riverboat cruise, and then started packing up Friday to head back to West Michigan.