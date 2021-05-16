Hope College to celebrate class of 2021 with two in-person ceremonies

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Hope College will celebrate class of 2021 graduates Sunday with its first in-person commencement since 2019.

Prior to the ceremonies, the baccalaureate service for the class of 2021 will take place outside in the central campus near Dimnent Memorial Chapel at 8:30 a.m. Attendance will be limited to members of the graduating class.

The college will then host two separate but identical ceremonies at the Ray and Sue Smith Stadium. Last names A through K will attend the 11 a.m. ceremony. Last names L through Z will attend the 3 p.m. event.

“We’re keeping both the graduates, faculty, as well as guests physically distanced. And so, we have marked off spaces for people to sit, so they can stay in their group,” said Hope’s interim provost Gerald Griffin. “Normally, we have a large processional — now we’re starting with everyone’s already seated and we’re starting with a video.”

Graduates can have a maximum of two guests and all commencement participants will be required to wear a face covering. For those who aren’t able to attend in person, the event can be livestreamed at hope.edu/live/.

Hope will also celebrate the class of 2020 on May 22. Because of the pandemic, the college was not able to hold a traditional ceremony for last year’s graduating class, so they’ll hold a celebratory gathering that will incorporate elements of a reunion and the traditional commencement ceremony.

More information on these events can be found online.