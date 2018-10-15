Hope College student reports abduction attempt; 2 sought

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for two men who allegedly tried to abduct a Hope College student.

The 19-year-old student said the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday as she was walking from a house at East 14th Street and Lincoln Avenue to her dorm at Kollen Hall.

The woman said a black SUV with three to four males in it pulled up next to her and thepeople inside started yelling comments at her and telling her to get in the car. When she refused and continued to walk away, three people got out of the vehicle. The woman said two of the men approached her, told her to get in the car, threatened her and tried to grab her arm. The student hit the two men and ran to her dorm, where she was safe, police said.

Police are looking for a while man who is approximately 20 years old, who is between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall. The suspect has medium length brown hair and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

The second suspect is described as a white man with a bigger build and a slight cut. He is approximately 6-foot-1 with short brown hair and a large noise. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt with white graffiti on it and black Adidas pants with white stripes down both legs.

A Holland detective is working with Hope College Public Safety in this case. Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to call the Holland Department of Public Safety at 616.355.1150 or Silent Observer at 1.877.88.SILENT.

Additionally, police are reminding students they should always walk in groups at night for safety reasons.