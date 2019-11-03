Hope College one win away from MIAA title

Hope College needs only one more win before claiming MIAA title.

Holland, Mich. (WOOD) — Hudsonville native Mason Opple scored three touchdowns and Hope College moved closer to its first MIAA title in 12 years as the Flying Dutchmen defeated Alma 31-24 Saturday afternoon.

Hope is 5-0 with two conference games remaining. A win in either of the next two games guarantees the Flying Dutchmen at least a share of the conference crown.

Hope has also defeated any of the teams that could tie for the league title making the school’s first postseason appearance since 2006 a real possibility.

The winner of the league crown earns an automatic berth to the Division III playoffs.

Hope is 7-1 overall.