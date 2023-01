Hope College’s campus in downtown Holland on May 4, 2022.

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The lockdown at Hope College’s campus has been lifted.

The school went into a lockdown because police were looking for a burglary suspect in the area of 14th Street and Columbia Avenue, it said in a tweet at 6:50 p.m.

The suspect was found and identified, Hope College said in a 7:30 p.m. update.

The lockdown was lifted.