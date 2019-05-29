Ottawa County

Hope College grad's body found near Lake Michigan shore

Posted: May 29, 2019 12:00 PM EDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 12:01 PM EDT

WESTCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WOOD/AP) — The search for a Hope College graduate who disappeared during a kayak trip on Lake Michigan is over. 

Officials with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources say the body of Jacob Sandy was recovered around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday. An Indiana Dunes National Park employee discovered Sandy about a quarter-mile east of Porter Beach along the Lake Michigan shoreline, DNR officials tell WNDU.

Sandy, 23, was last seen alive near the water on May 18, shortly before a strong storm moved into the area.

Three days later, someone recovered the kayak believed to belong to Sandy along Lake Michigan in nearby New Buffalo, Michigan.

Conservation Officer Tyler Brock says Sandy's relatives identified his body, and it's believed that he accidentally drowned.

The Oakland Press of Pontiac reports that Sandy was originally from the Detroit suburb of Birmingham, Michigan, and he moved to South Bend after graduating from Hope College.

