Hope College alerts students to take shelter

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Hope College in Holland is alerting students to take shelter until further notice.

Around 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Hope College tweeted that “a suspect in a violent crime is presumed to be near campus.”

HOPE ALERT:A suspect in a violent crime is presumed to be near campus. Take shelter until an all clear is given. — Hope College (@HopeCollege) November 7, 2019

Ottawa County dispatchers say authorities are investigating an incident that involves the Western Theological Seminary.

Dispatchers could not immediately confirm any other details to News 8.

News 8 has a crew headed to the scene.

This is breaking news. Check with woodtv.com as we learn more details.