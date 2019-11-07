Hope College alerts students to take shelter

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Hope College in Holland is alerting students to take shelter until further notice.
Around 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Hope College tweeted that “a suspect in a violent crime is presumed to be near campus.”
Ottawa County dispatchers say authorities are investigating an incident that involves the Western Theological Seminary.
Dispatchers could not immediately confirm any other details to News 8.
News 8 has a crew headed to the scene.
This is breaking news. Check with woodtv.com as we learn more details.