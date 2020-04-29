Hope announces spring commencement schedule

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Students graduating from Hope College this spring will be able to put on their caps, gowns and walk across the stage after a two-month delay.

The commencement ceremony is Saturday, Aug. 1 at Ray and Sue Smith Stadium. This year’s commencement speaker will be Associated Professor of Religion Dr. Jared Ortiz.

The baccalaureate ceremony will be the day afterward. Both events will be livestreamed.

If it rains, it will move to DeVos Fieldhouse. Tickets at DeVos Fieldhouse will be strictly limited, but there will be overflow spaces on campus for guests to watch the live stream.