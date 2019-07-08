Homeowner watches break-in from phone; 1 arrested

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Allegan County man who deputies believe was the person captured on live video breaking into an Ottawa County home is in custody, authorities say.

Travis Jay Parker, 25, of Hamilton is jailed on a charge of second-degree home invasion for the break-in, which happened at a home on Lake Michigan Drive/M-45 just east of 104th Avenue in Robinson Township.

Deputies say the homeowner alerted them to the crime after his home security system notified him of the intruder around 11:55 p.m. on July 2. The homeowner, who was away celebrating Independence Day, watched the suspect on live video streamed to his smartphone.

When deputies arrived, the intruder had already left. Investigators say it doesn’t appear anything was stolen.

After the victim posted video of the suspect on Facebook, detectives received several tips that led them to Parker, who was taken into custody Friday on US-31 near Chicago Drive in Holland Township.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Silent Observer at 1.877.88.SILENT.