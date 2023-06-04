HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Holland Township home was shot several times early Sunday morning.

Just after midnight, deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the area of W. Lakewood Boulevard and Douglas Avenue after receiving several reports of shots being fired and that a home had been shot.

Responding deputies learned that a home had been hit several times by gunfire.

No one inside the home was hurt, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.

The shooting remains under investigation.